BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $586-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.42 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

