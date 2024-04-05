YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.29. YETI has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

