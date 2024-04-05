Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

NYSE:VRT opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $8,886,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

