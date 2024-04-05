RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

RPM stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in RPM International by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

