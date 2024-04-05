Piper Sandler Increases Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $47.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NYSE:PARR opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

