Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

