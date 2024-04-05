Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energous in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.55. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

