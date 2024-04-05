HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

NYSE DINO opened at $62.90 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

