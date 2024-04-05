Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 606,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

