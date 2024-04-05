Kimco Realty’s (KIM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KIM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

