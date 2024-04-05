John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JBT opened at $101.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

