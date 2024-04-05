Brokers Set Expectations for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

LGIH stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

