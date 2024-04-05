Expion360 Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Expion360 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Expion360’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
NASDAQ:XPON opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Expion360 has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPON. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expion360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expion360 by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expion360 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
