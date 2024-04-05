Zacks Research Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$101.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$84.73 and a 12 month high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.779 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$1,110,726.90. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$1,110,726.90. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. Insiders have sold a total of 154,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

