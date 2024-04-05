HC Wainwright Comments on Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.