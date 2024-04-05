Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Reed’s, Inc. Lifted by Roth Capital (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE:REED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Reed’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reed’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.75.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

