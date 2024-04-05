SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SM. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

SM stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

