Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $563.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.11.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 27.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -69.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.