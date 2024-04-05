HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.29 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SXTP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.