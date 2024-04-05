Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $1.48 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 591.37%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

