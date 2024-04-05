Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Advisory Alpha LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $115,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

