DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $139.77 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $139.77 million and $54.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00145739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

