Prom (PROM) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $13.14 or 0.00019746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $239.88 million and $4.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.44085867 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,863,115.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

