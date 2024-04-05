Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 23,479 shares.The stock last traded at $7.51 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Tritium DCFC Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth about $3,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 476,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 768,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 369,488 shares during the period. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

