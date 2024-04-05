Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.45

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $25.57. Nayax shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 462 shares traded.

Nayax Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.