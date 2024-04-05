Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 70438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arko

Arko Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $592.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arko

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 174,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.