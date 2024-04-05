GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.35

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.35 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 39642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.35.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,679 shares of company stock worth $4,187,862. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GMS by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

