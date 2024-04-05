Devendra Singh Sells 2,752 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $57,296.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,430.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50.

Shares of PWSC opened at $20.86 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

