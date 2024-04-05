Advisory Alpha LLC Has $31.68 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 2.18% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $31,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $78.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

