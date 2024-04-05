Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

