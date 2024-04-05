Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 8,684 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

