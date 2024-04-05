Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.91 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.