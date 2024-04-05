Advisory Alpha LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PBT opened at $12.90 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,667.19% and a net margin of 96.16%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

