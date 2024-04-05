Advisory Alpha LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

