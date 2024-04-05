Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $268,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $498.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

