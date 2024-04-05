Advisory Alpha LLC Has $255,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

