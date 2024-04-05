Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 2,340 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

