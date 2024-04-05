Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $244,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

