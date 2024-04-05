Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 6,529 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after buying an additional 584,857 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after buying an additional 501,861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 491,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,314,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.