Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 861.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

