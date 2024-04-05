Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 2.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 139,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 107,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter.

BSJR stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

