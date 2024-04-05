Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 369 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 156,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.36 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.33%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

