Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.