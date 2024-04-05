Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

