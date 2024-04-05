Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

