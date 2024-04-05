Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 9,913 Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPLC. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $41.14 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

