Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.13% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLBL. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 169.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

