Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $6.14 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00009176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $172.41 million and $9.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014030 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00021426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.55 or 1.00089194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011576 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00127617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.27319297 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $8,505,622.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

