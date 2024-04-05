Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Acquires 15,600 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 15,600 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$15,241.20 ($9,896.88).
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Ronni Chalmers bought 19,400 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$18,934.40 ($12,295.06).
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 73.59.
Clime Capital Dividend Announcement
About Clime Capital
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
