Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Acquires 15,600 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 15,600 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$15,241.20 ($9,896.88).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Ronni Chalmers bought 19,400 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$18,934.40 ($12,295.06).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 73.59.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

About Clime Capital

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

