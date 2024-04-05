Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,225 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
